More businesses now offer workplace shooting training

There's a growing trend of private businesses that see the value in training their employees just in case. (KFSN)

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) --
We all hope never to have to deal with a workplace shooting, but there's a growing trend of private businesses that see the value in training their employees just in case.

On Friday, dozens of workers from the morning star tomato company in Los Banos learned how to react and not panic if the unthinkable happened.

Officers with Los Banos-based Knowledge Saves Lives conducted the training.

Daniel Woods is one of the trainers, "The majority of people in these situations just freeze so instead of freezing we're giving them ways to react."

That's why employees are run through various scenarios in case an armed intruder were to show up at work.

They learn how to react in the crucial moments before law enforcement arrives.

Shannon Cook said the experience was, "Very scary. You think you might know what to do in a situation like that, but you really don't."

Employees were thankful for the training and say they feel better prepared if the unthinkable were to happen.

Angelica Venegas said, "I think its good that they're offering it so that we're all prepared for it. Hopefully, it doesn't happen."

Instructors stressed the importance of knowing your surroundings and always having a plan in the event of a catastrophe.

Daniel Woods said the instructors teach students to, "Orient themselves to their environment, know where their exits are at and have different options. Paint a picture and change their mentality. Like if there's a situation emergency, you don't always have to go out the same way. You can go this way, you can go that way. Try to make them see their environment for what it is."

Every instructor has at least ten years of law enforcement experience.

For more information on a training session click here.
