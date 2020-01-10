More than 14,000 PG&E customers lose power in Merced County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thousands of Pacific Gas & Electric customers are without power in Merced County, according to the company's website.
The online outage map lists six areas affected by the outage, totaling up to more than 14,000 customers.
The company has not listed a cause for the power outage but says crews are responding to the issue.
There is no estimated time of restoration.
