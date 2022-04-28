Clovis mom aiming to help other moms with sick children

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Catherine Tourner is a busy mom of three active boys who also runs her own beauty business. But many of the boxes arriving at her Clovis home these days are for women she's never met.They're filled with items she hopes will bring a moment of joy to mothers facing a fear she knows all too well."There's a friend of mine from Reedley whose son had open heart surgery just a few weeks ago. It brought back a lot of memories of when my daughter had open-heart surgery in 2014, and it was actually on Mother's Day," she said.Rose was just five days old as she endured what would become one of many daunting procedures."It was a really hard day," Catherine said. "I remember a nurse coming in and bringing me a Mother's Day bag, a gift bag and it just really touched my heart. I remember thinking how generous for other people to think about mothers that are going through such an emotional and trying time with their young kiddos in the hospital, and I really wanted to give back and make that come full circle."Tourner reached out through social media to family, friends and her SeneGence cosmetics and skincare customers asking if anyone would like to help her lift the spirits of mothers whose little ones are being treated at Valley Children's Hospital.She pledged to personally donate 13 bags filled with hand cream, lip balm, and a "mama" necklace plus chocolate and a note card sharing how her baby girl inspired the special delivery.Tourner hoped to get a dozen more sponsors to cover a total of 25 bundles for moms at Ronald McDonald House.But in just a matter of days, she received enough support for more than 160. The SeneGence corporate office also donated 100 bags - each filled with $135 worth of products."So we have over 260 bags to give back to Children's Hospital," Tourner said. "This is going to cover the NICU, the PICU and so many other moms that have sick kids that are going to be spending the night in the hospital on Mother's Day."Now as Tourner begins putting the pretty packages together, with a little helping hand, she is overwhelmed with gratitude for everyone who has joined this meaningful mission in memory of Rose.She hopes each mother who receives one will know it comes from a place of care and compassion."When you have a sick child, nothing else really matters, you don't think about yourself," she said. "You're just thinking about that moment, your child, how can you get them better and you have to take care of yourself so you can be there for your child. This was such a joyful thing, and I'm so excited to have this come full circle and to be able to give back."If you would like to help, you can Venmo @Catherine-Tourner or e-mail mothersdaymission22@gmail.com.