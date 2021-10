FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a crash in central Fresno on Thursday night.The crash happened at Fresno Street and Olive Avenue shortly after 10:00 pm.Fresno police say the motorcycle rider collided with a 1969 Chevy. Further information about the crash was not immediately available.Officials say the bike rider was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno, and he had his leg amputated.The cause of the crash is still under investigation.