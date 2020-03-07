Multiple Merced streets closed, man arrested after road rage shooting

Police say a road rage incident led to a shooting. A suspect was cut off then pulled out a gun a shot a victim multiple times. Victim is in serious condition. Suspect is in custody after leading authoritieson a chase @ABC30 https://t.co/tmLX9ZlM4u — Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) March 7, 2020

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Multiple Merced streets are blocked to traffic as police investigate a shooting in the area of E Childs Ave and Carol Ave.The suspect, a 39-year-old man, has been arrested.Police say it started with a domestic violence incident at an elementary school between him and a woman.The suspect fled and shortly after, he was involved in a road rage incident with another man. He took out a gun and shot the victim multiple times.The victim was airlifted to a Modesto hospital.The suspect took off northbound Highway 99, but was pulled over by a CHP officer in Ceres and taken into custody.Right now, there are multiple street closures, including Childs Ave, Carol Ave and Motel Drive.