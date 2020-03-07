Multiple Merced streets closed, man arrested after road rage shooting

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Multiple Merced streets are blocked to traffic as police investigate a shooting in the area of E Childs Ave and Carol Ave.

The suspect, a 39-year-old man, has been arrested.

Police say it started with a domestic violence incident at an elementary school between him and a woman.

The suspect fled and shortly after, he was involved in a road rage incident with another man. He took out a gun and shot the victim multiple times.



The victim was airlifted to a Modesto hospital.

The suspect took off northbound Highway 99, but was pulled over by a CHP officer in Ceres and taken into custody.

Right now, there are multiple street closures, including Childs Ave, Carol Ave and Motel Drive.
