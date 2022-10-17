Man called one of the worst child predators and accused of kidnapping Fresno girl found dead

Nathan Larson was found dead while in custody.

The accused kidnapper of a local girl, Nathan Larson, is now in the Fresno County Jail, facing a long list of charges in the abduction of a 12-year-old girl.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno County Sheriff's official once called Nathan Larson one of the worst child sexual predators the county had ever seen. Now the man has been found dead while in custody.

The Virginia man was accused of kidnapping a 12-year-old Fresno girl he had been grooming for months in December of 2020.

He was stopped at the mid-point of his trip with her, during a layover at the Denver International Airport.

Investigators said Larson was a white supremacist who advocated for pedophilia. At the time of his arrest, Larson was running a website that encourages raping children and sharing images of the sexual acts.

A short time after his arrest, Larson was extradited back to Fresno to face federal charges.

But we will never learn his punishment.

Action News learned that Larson was found dead on September 18, while in custody as his trial took place.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of California tells Action News it filed an order of dismissal in his case on October 11.

A spokesperson for the office says they were not aware of the details of Larson's death or his exact location at the time of death.

