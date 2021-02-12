Virginia man facing federal charges after allegedly grooming, kidnapping Fresno 12-year-old

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- On Thursday, Nathan Larson walked through Fresno Yosemite International Airport for the second time.The first time, authorities say he was kidnapping a 12-year-old Fresno girl he had been grooming for months.But this time he was escorted by Fresno County Sheriff's deputies to face federal charges in the Central Valley."He is absolutely a predator and one of the worst we've dealt with in this task force," says Fresno County Sheriff's Office Lt. Brandon Purcell.Detectives extradited the 41-year-old from Denver on Thursday, which is where police initially found him and the abducted child.Investigators learned Larson met the victim through social media in October, and flew to Fresno from Virginia in December.He persuaded the victim to leave her home, and told her to act disabled at the airport to ensure she wouldn't speak with anyone.Central Valley Internet Crimes against Children officials say since news of his arrest, more victims are speaking out."We have received dozens and dozens of tips. We've had more victims come forward," says Purcell.Investigators say they know of at least half a dozen more young victims that Larson may have reached out to, but there could be additional victims in other states and overseas."As of right now, we have found victims in the UK, Ireland, and Canada. We know he's manipulated them to come into the country," says Purcell.Detectives say based on their investigation, Larson is a white supremacist and runs a website encouraging the raping of children.He ran for political office in 2017 but lost.Detectives say they're learning more as they go through the vast and disturbing evidence."It was all online. Everything he was doing was online. That's how he was able to expand his reach to so many victims so quickly," says Purcell.Larson faces several sex crime charges involving a minor, and kidnapping.He could face a life sentence and is expected to have his first day in court next Wednesday.