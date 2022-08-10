National Guard inviting feedback on where to house aircrafts

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The National Guard is searching for future homes for F-15 and F-35 aircrafts, and the Central Valley is on the shortlist for potential locations.

The National Guard and Air Force hosted a 'scoping' meeting on Tuesday night at the Piccadilly Inn Airport.

These aircrafts could be placed at either the Fresno National Air Guard Base or at Naval Air Station Lemoore.

Residents are urged to share any concerns or comments to better address possible impacts in nearby neighborhoods.

"During the assessment, when they actually go out and do the impact studies - whether it be noise hazards, socioeconomic impact, we can answer those questions better at a public hearing that we'll have in the future," said 144th Fighter Wing Vice Wing Commander Col. J.D. Lundholm.

Currently, the 144th Fighter Wing says its fleet is aging out.

To house new planes, construction would need to be completed to modify the existing facilities and they would also need to hire dozens of personnel for the installations.

Naval Air Station Lemoore will host a similar meeting on Thursday at 5 pm at the LTA Portuguese hall.

There will also be a virtual meeting on August 25th. You can find more information here.