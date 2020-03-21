Man arrested after claiming to have COVID-19 during Facebook Live inside North Carolina Walmart

ALBEMARLE, N.C. -- A man has been charged with perpetrating a hoax after he walked around an North Carolina Walmart conducting a Facebook Live saying he tested positive for COVID-19.Albemarle police said it happened March 18.According to authorities, Justin Rhodes, 31, was conducting a Facebook Live video inside of the Walmart stating he tested positive for coronavirus.Detectives with the Albemarle Police Department arrested Rhodes and charged him with felony perpetrating a hoax in a public building and disorderly conduct.He received a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 30.