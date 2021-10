FRESNO, Calif (KFSN) -- Liv's donuts celebrated the grand opening of its new location Monday, at Sommerville and Perrin in Northeast Fresno.The new store is located inside the Cross Roads shopping center - next to Little Gym.Liv's offers all the favorite varieties but also specializes in donut letters, numbers, and custom orders.You can place orders on the shop's Facebook and Instagram pages and the store opens each day at 5 AM.