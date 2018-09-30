New gun law exceptions, what that means for local gun shops

As the gun debate intensifies across the country California Governor Jerry Brown is taking steps to strengthen existing gun laws in California.On Friday Governor Brown signed SB1100 into law, meaning Californian's under the age of 21 will not be able to purchase firearms with few exceptions for law enforcement, military and those with a valid hunting license."The way the system is set up if someone is not the appropriate age their paperwork gets kicked back so it's not like you can slip through the cracks," said Jacob Belemjian.Jacob Belemjian, owner of the firing line, in Clovis, does not think this new law will pass constitutional scrutiny and says he would not be surprised if this gets brought before the Supreme Court."You hear people saying well you have to be 21 to drink. That's fine but drinking is not an enumerated right in the constitution," said Belemjian.The bill authored by Democratic Senator Anthony Portantino was in response to the tragedies this nation has faced including the Stoneman Douglas High School Shooting in Florida.According to the Department of Justice, in 2016 more than 1,300 homicides, statewide, were a result of gunfire--up by about 200 from 2014. The DOJ's firearm homicide rate increased by 15 percent from 2014 to 2016."It's interesting this time around the governor vetoed a lot of gun bills."One of them was on the restriction on the number of firearms someone can purchase. Belemgian says if you are a gun owner it's important to stay up to date on the changing laws in California."Ignorance is not an excuse. If you own something or possess something even though you legally purchased it you could potentially be a felony and you could go to jail."