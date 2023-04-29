North Valley student overcoming challenges while pursuing dream of becoming doctor

A North Valley high school student is beating the odds and pursuing her dreams of becoming a doctor.

Atwater High School students celebrated their classmate Jozella Rosas and her many accomplishments by giving her a round of applause in the school's library on Friday.

With her quiet and reserved demeanor, she's making big strides.

Rosas was accepted into the San Joaquin Valley (SJV) PRIME+ BS/MD program, a competitive educational pathway partnership between the University of California, Merced, University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), and UCSF Fresno.

After Friday's signing, she's officially on her way to becoming a physician in the Valley, but that's not without challenges.

All of her life, Rosas has battled cerebral palsy with an orthopedic impairment -- a physical disability - that has only made her stronger.

On Friday, her mother shared with the other students her determination even as a toddler.

Mrs. Rosas said, "When I found my 2-year-old Jozella changing her baby brother's diaper with one hand... 'Look mommy I did it', that's when I knew my baby girl was going to do great things."

There was not a dry eye in the building. Student after student - inspired by her dedication.

Atwater senior Rachel Rawlings said, "She's incredibly caring, she's funny, she's kind, she's empathetic...when I see how hard she works and all of the things she tells me about band leadership, it makes me feel empowered."

Charlotte Rawlings, another senior in tears, said, "I knew she was capable of anything she put her mind to."

Stephanie Venegas Solorio was sitting at the same table with her bandmates. She said, "She's been through so much, and she's been through the challenges, even, we don't know how many challenges she's faced."

Roughly one thousand students applied to the Bachelors to Medical Doctor program, and only 12 were accepted -- including Rosas.

Atwater's Career Technical Education (CTE) Medical Technology teacher, Raj Mehat, M.Ed, said her work ethic speaks volumes about her accomplishment.

"This doesn't happen, and the only reason it does is because she's put her all," Mehat said. "She looks at the skills, and gets them down and adapts, and that's what she's been doing her whole life - adapting,"

Adapting in band, adapting in girl scouts, adapting to everyday life.

"I go day by day, doing what I can, the best that I can. But it definitely feels good, knowing that I've made a positive impact right here at my high school," Rosas said to Action News.

Rosas wants to become a pediatrician in the Central Valley.

But her the drive behind her purpose is to change the stigma around what it means to be disabled.

A lot of people have a negative stigma around being disabled, and just being Hispanic as well," Rosas said. "Regardless of any adversity that they may be facing, when there is a will, there is a way, and they should not let the adversity that they may be facing stop them, or deter them from doing what it is they want to do."

Rosas will graduate on June 1st as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), take state boards, and complete her undergrad at UC Merced.

She will automatically go to UCSF School of Medicine in Fresno to become a pediatrician and work with children in the Valley.