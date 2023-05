Police are looking for the thieves that broke into a Walgreens in northeast Fresno.

Police say the burglars smashed the window between the entry and exit doors and took cigarettes and lighters.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the thieves that broke into a Walgreens in northeast Fresno.

It happened at about 2:30 Wednesday morning at the store on Chestnut and Shepherd.

Police say the burglars smashed the window between the entry and exit doors and took cigarettes and lighters.

No money or medications were stolen.

Officers have not yet released a description of the suspects.

They're asking anyone with information to contact Fresno Police.