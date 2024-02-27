Woman killed in alleged DUI crash in northwest Fresno identified

Police have identified the victim killed in an alleged DUI crash in northwest Fresno.

Police have identified the victim killed in an alleged DUI crash in northwest Fresno.

Police have identified the victim killed in an alleged DUI crash in northwest Fresno.

Police have identified the victim killed in an alleged DUI crash in northwest Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have identified the victim killed in an alleged DUI crash in northwest Fresno.

Around 10 pm Monday night, a woman was walking her bicycle and cart on Polk and Fairmont Avenues in Northwest Fresno.

That's when police say an SUV driving south on Polk hit the woman.

"The person that called for help was on scene and providing medical attention to the victim. Officers immediately started CPR. Unfortunately, the person was pronounced deceased on scene," said Diana Truebavega with the Fresno Police Department.

The driver has been identified as 31-year-old Jennifer Fleishman.

She was cited on suspicion of driving under the influence and then released.

The victim has been identified as 53-year-old Michelle Cruz.

Investigators say Cruz was part of the unhoused community.

Neighbors who live in the area of the crash tell Action News they were familiar with Cruz.

Truebavega says it's important to be considerate of others while on the road.

"We need to share the road for people that are driving in areas especially where there is no lighting. We ask that they drive the speed limit that they slow down in a residential district," said Truebavega.

The area of the crash is a residential area, and the posted speed limit is 35 miles per hour.

Neighbors like Ernie Andrade say they see people drive well over that speed.

Since moving to the neighborhood eight months ago, he says he's seen three car crashes.

"Have courtesy for the other person. And I see right here on this corner, they're not paying attention, and they're backing up, hitting cars in the back," said Andrade.

The collision is still under investigation. Anyone who might have witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact the Fresno Police Department.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.