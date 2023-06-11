A house in northwest Fresno is damaged after an attic fire sparked overnight.

Fire damages home in Northwest Fresno, cause under investigation

Firefighters were called to a home on Farris and Athens avenues just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

There's limited information at this time but crews say there were flames coming from the attic of the home.

Video was shared by Christina Jauss who lives right next door. She says she didn't know what was going on until someone knocked on her door.

"I woke up, doorbell rang... we were watering our side of the yard and the house and everything," said Jauss.

Neighbors tried to contain the blaze until firefighters arrived.

Crews were able to quickly put out the flames.

The extent of the damage is unknown.