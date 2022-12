Man shot in northwest Fresno, police searching for suspect

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting but say a man in his 40s was shot in the lower body.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the person responsible for a shooting in northwest Fresno.

It happened just after 2 Friday morning on Woodson and Gettysburg.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting but say a man in his 40s was shot in the lower body.

He's expected to be okay.

Police have not revealed any suspect information at this time.