Family mourns 20-year-old Oakhurst man killed by hit-and-run driver

OAKHURST, Calif. (KFSN) -- A grieving family is desperate for answers after a 20-year-old was hit and killed while riding his skateboard in Oakhurst.His godfather spoke to Action News about the devastating loss of Eben Hammond Jr."Eben was what everybody wishes their son would be. He was very kind and compassionate, always the one helping and reaching out to other people," said Matthew Sconce.The deadly collision happened Wednesday night just before midnight.Madera County investigators say Hammond was riding with two other people on Road 427 near Elliot Drive when an SUV hit him from behind.Hammond's friends were riding their skateboards in front of him, heard screeching tires and then the impact.The driver and SUV immediately took off, leaving Hammond in the road with major injuries, where he later died."The stretch of road they were on is straight, easy to see if people are on it. I don't know what happened, but I just know they shouldn't have been hit by a car there, and whoever hit them ran away for a reason," Sconce said.The suspect vehicle is described as a Jeep Cherokee or Toyota 4-runner with round yellow headlights and rectangular tail-lights.If you know anything about this case, you are urged to call Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or call the California Highway Patrol in Oakhurst.