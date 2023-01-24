1 dead, 7 injured after shooting in Oakland, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. -- One person is dead and seven others are injured after a shooting in Oakland Monday evening, police said.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. in the 5900 block of Macarthur Boulevard.

Police say there was a shootout between several individuals. Officers located several casings, but did not find any victims. Police later learned of multiple gunshot wound victims self-transporting to several area hospitals.

The seven victims are listed in stable condition.

The deceased victim's identity is being withheld at this time pending notification to next of kin.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at (510)238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510)238-7950.