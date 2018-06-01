Viviana was last seen driving a tan 2008 Ford Edge (similar to the one pictured), with California license plate 7TNH812.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help as they look for a missing ten-year-old girl from North Fork.Isla June Duncan was taken by her mother, 43-year-old Viviana Andrea Duncan, from a home in North Fork on Thursday night around 8:30 pm. She said that she was taking Isla to dinner, but has not returned.Isla has brown hair and blue eyes, is 5'0" tall, and 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a t-shirt, shorts, and pink flip-flop sandals.Viviana has brown hair and brown eyes, 5'4" tall and 180 pounds.Viviana was last seen driving a tan 2008 Ford Edge, with California license plate 7TNH812.If anyone has information relating to this case, please call 911 or the Madera County Sheriff's Office at (559) 675-7770.