MISSING CHILDREN

Madera County Sheriff's Office asking for help looking for missing ten-year-old girl

Isla June Duncan, 10 and her mother Viviana Andrea Duncan, 43.

By Ricky Courtney
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Madera County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help as they look for a missing ten-year-old girl from North Fork.

Isla June Duncan was taken by her mother, 43-year-old Viviana Andrea Duncan, from a home in North Fork on Thursday night around 8:30 pm. She said that she was taking Isla to dinner, but has not returned.

Isla has brown hair and blue eyes, is 5'0" tall, and 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a t-shirt, shorts, and pink flip-flop sandals.

Viviana has brown hair and brown eyes, 5'4" tall and 180 pounds.

Viviana was last seen driving a tan 2008 Ford Edge (similar to the one pictured), with California license plate 7TNH812.

If anyone has information relating to this case, please call 911 or the Madera County Sheriff's Office at (559) 675-7770.
