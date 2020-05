3.3 magnitude earthquake shakes near Bakersfield

.@USGS reports a 3.3 magnitude earthquake near Oildale, just north of Bakersfield at 4:56am.



Our ABC affiliate told us they could feel the earthquake in their newsroom and others say it woke them up.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 3.3 magnitude earthquake rattled a town in Kern County early Wednesday morning, according to the USGS The earthquake struck Oildale, a town north of Bakersfield, just before 5:00 a.m. An ABC affiliate in Bakersfield reported feeling the earthquake in their newsroom, and said residents reported being woken up by the temblor.No reports of damage were immediately available.