earthquake

3.3 magnitude earthquake shakes near Bakersfield

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 3.3 magnitude earthquake rattled a town in Kern County early Wednesday morning, according to the USGS.

The earthquake struck Oildale, a town north of Bakersfield, just before 5:00 a.m.

An ABC affiliate in Bakersfield reported feeling the earthquake in their newsroom, and said residents reported being woken up by the temblor.



No reports of damage were immediately available.

This is a developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherbakersfieldkern countyearthquakebakersfieldusgs
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EARTHQUAKE
Quake hits near Puerto Rico, some reports of damage
3.9 magnitude earthquake shakes near Bishop, USGS says
3.7-magnitude quake hits Los Angeles area
5.3 magnitude earthquake strikes near Mammoth Lakes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News