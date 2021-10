MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The biggest parade of the year in Madera made a big return on Saturday!Hundreds of locals came together in downtown Madera for the Old Timers' Parade.The celebration had to be canceled last year but the community was ready to celebrate in a big way this weekend.The annual event runs along Yosemite Avenue and celebrates the different cultures and people that make up Madera County.