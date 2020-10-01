Society

Students write messages of love outside Clovis store after vandalism

A group of local students used chalk to show their support for the small business.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Messages of love and hope covered the sidewalk outside of the Just My Essentials store in Old Town Clovis on Wednesday.

The only Black-owned business in the shopping area was vandalized with racist messages and burglarized over the weekend.

A group of local students used chalk to show their support for the small business.

The kids from Dry Creek and Century elementary schools and Alta Sierra Intermediate made the trip to Old Town Clovis Wednesday morning.

They drew messages such as "Love Thy Neighbor," "Love Wins," and "Just Love" in front of the store to show the owner hate has no place in the community as she recovers from the loss and works to reopen.

"I thought we could help her not being sad anymore and be happy," said Scarlett Anderson.

"That's not what we stand for, and we wanted to do something to make her heart stop hurting," said Katie Anderson.

The students behind the heartfelt messages say they hoped they showed "Panther Pride," just like their teachers always remind them in school.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyclovisclovissocietyvandalismhate crime investigation
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More businesses reopen as Fresno County relaxes COVID-19 restrictions
Man wanted for Clovis crime overturns car while speeding in Fresno
Funding available for local farmers, businesses switching to 'green' machines
Fresno Co. schools taking time to prepare for safe return to campus
14-year-old boy killed in rollover crash in Los Banos, CHP says
Visalia officer pleads not guilty to alleged sex crimes at Elks Lodge
Vacant home in southeast Fresno destroyed by flames
Show More
Creek Fire: 309,033 acres burned, 5 more fighters injured
Flex Alert: Californians asked to conserve power Thursday
Fresno police searching for suspect in laundromat attack
Newsom vetoes CA bill requiring ethnic studies
'We are shocked:' Chrissy Teigen, John Legend suffer pregnancy loss
More TOP STORIES News