FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Messages of love and hope covered the sidewalk outside of the Just My Essentials store in Old Town Clovis on Wednesday.
The only Black-owned business in the shopping area was vandalized with racist messages and burglarized over the weekend.
A group of local students used chalk to show their support for the small business.
The kids from Dry Creek and Century elementary schools and Alta Sierra Intermediate made the trip to Old Town Clovis Wednesday morning.
They drew messages such as "Love Thy Neighbor," "Love Wins," and "Just Love" in front of the store to show the owner hate has no place in the community as she recovers from the loss and works to reopen.
"I thought we could help her not being sad anymore and be happy," said Scarlett Anderson.
"That's not what we stand for, and we wanted to do something to make her heart stop hurting," said Katie Anderson.
The students behind the heartfelt messages say they hoped they showed "Panther Pride," just like their teachers always remind them in school.
Students write messages of love outside Clovis store after vandalism
A group of local students used chalk to show their support for the small business.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News