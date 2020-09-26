Vandals left racist messages and destroyed parts of only Black-owned store in Old Town Clovis

Black-owned store, Just My Essentials, was vandalized in Old Town Clovis overnight. Here’s a look at just some of the damage left behind. The vandals stole products, spray painted racial slurs and even crossed out “BLM”. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/QTcH4GZcOl — Shayla Girardin ABC30 (@ShaylaABC30) September 26, 2020

And for the people who seem so eager to accuse the victim of this crime... (there were a lot on Facebook pretty quickly.)



She reported this to police.

Filing a false report is a crime.

Her husband is a criminal defense attorney.

They know the law.

This isn’t faked. — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) September 26, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis Police Department is investigating the vandalism overnight at Just My Essentials on Pollasky Avenue.The vandals crossed out "BLM" at the store and added racial slurs, while also stealing and destroying some products.Owner Chanel Wapner filed a police report, but her husband tells Action News nearly all the damage and losses are covered by insurance.Wapner tells Action News this is not the first time she has been targeted.The Clovis Police Department is investigating this incident as a hate crime. The last reported hate crime in Clovis was in 2015.