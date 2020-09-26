Vandals left racist messages and destroyed parts of only Black-owned store in Old Town Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis Police Department is investigating the vandalism overnight at Just My Essentials on Pollasky Avenue.

The vandals crossed out "BLM" at the store and added racial slurs, while also stealing and destroying some products.



Owner Chanel Wapner filed a police report, but her husband tells Action News nearly all the damage and losses are covered by insurance.

Wapner tells Action News this is not the first time she has been targeted.



The Clovis Police Department is investigating this incident as a hate crime. The last reported hate crime in Clovis was in 2015.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
clovisclovisracial profilingbusinessvandalismblack owned business
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 292,172 acres burned with 39% containment
Vigil held for homeless man hit and killed by Fresno officer's car
21-year-old man killed after altercation at Parlier apartment complex
SQF Complex Fire: 148,850 acres burned, 39% contained
Mexican firefighters to start work on SQF Complex Fire in Tulare Co. today
Excessive drinking may worsen COVID-19 symptoms, study finds
1 killed in crash in southeast Fresno, alcohol a possible factor
Show More
Atwater pumpkin patch reopens this weekend
Children First: How Tulare Co. educators are finding solutions for distance learning
Man tries breaking into multiple Visalia homes in minutes, police say
Suspected DUI driver causes four-car crash in SE Fresno, police say
Creek Fire: Teams of fellers and loggers work on trees that pose threat
More TOP STORIES News