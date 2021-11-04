Old Town Flea Market returns to the Clovis Rodeo grounds

Owner Karen Chisum says, "When we opened in 2012, we really wanted to connect with other artisans in our community. We were very small obviously at 800 square feet and we were just getting started. We wanted to partner with other artisans to help collaborate and grow our business and their business together."
From home decor to clothing, the shop that started in a smaller location as 'Vintage on 4th' became a hub for local artisans and vintage curators to showcase their work.
Chisum says, "We tried to connect with those in the community and we found the connection was so much bigger than we thought it was going to be."
So much so, that she organized the Old Town Flea Market, a beloved shopping tradition that's more than doubled in size since its inception in 2013.
"A lot of people depend on this for their income and I think people are aware of that and want to support," she says.
Typically held twice per year, the last three markets were canceled because of the pandemic.
Many vendors are eager to return to the Clovis Rodeo Grounds. For some it's their only opportunity to sell in person.
"A lot have struggled through COVID. Obviously they found other ways to sell their goods, whether it be online or different things, but you miss that connection with the community too," says Chisum.
This weekend, the Old Town Flea Market makes a return to the Clovis Rodeo grounds. For a link to tickets, click here.