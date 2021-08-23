Local non-profit helps provide new clothes for students

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local non-profit is taking action and providing students with new clothes for school and allowing students to arrive at the classroom better prepared to learn.Assistance League of Fresno hosted their Operation School Bell this weekend at the Burlington Coat Factory in northeast Fresno.This program provides children in Fresno, Clovis, Central, and Washington Unified School Districts with $100 to shop.This guided shopping is for students at targeted schools in those districts.This weekend they were able to serve nearly 300 kids looking for school clothes and shoes."They find clothes that are on the list and they check out. It's amazing. It's fun to see their faces and the excitement they get to go back to school with some new clothes," said Assistance League of Fresno President Kim Shehadey.The main source of funding for programs like this is the Assistance League thrift boutique on Blackstone.This event will be going on for the next several weekends.