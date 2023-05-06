The City of Fresno is filled with acres and acres of overgrown, dried-out grass and weeds.

Fresno cracking down on property owners with overgrown, dried out grass

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno is filled with acres and acres of overgrown, dried-out grass and weeds.

It poses a serious fire hazard.

Property owners should take a look outside and trim down their own yards.

"The most important things residents can do here in the city of Fresno is mowing down their weeds, keeping it short, removing those waste piles. Don't leave all that slash on the ground," said Capt. John Creasy of the Fresno Fire Department.

If it's a neighboring vacant lot, Creasy says you should call Code Enforcement or report it on the FresGo App.

The Code Enforcement Vacant Lots team is making its rounds through the city, they will first issue a warning to people with overgrown, dangerous vegetation.

"If you don't address it, it will be a citation and Code Enforcement will take it upon themselves to clear out the weeds and send you the bill which is far more expensive than doing it yourself," said Miguel Arias, Fresno City Councilmember.

That bill can be as low as a couple hundred dollars but for larger lots, the fine can cost as much as $60,000.

"If you're just an absent landlord and have a vacant property, expect a citation and a pretty big bill from Code Enforcement if you don't do it yourself," said Arias.