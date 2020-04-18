fatal shooting

Madera mother of two shot to death, husband arrested

By
MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Madera mother of two, who gave birth just a few weeks ago, was shot to death on Thursday night. Her husband has been arrested and charged with murder.

Neighbors say the Olson Family usually kept to themselves, but they recently saw all four family members outside during a school parade that passed through.

On Thursday night, the sound of gunshots from inside the home rattled that same neighborhood, and police aren't sure what led to the violence.

"We believe the crime occurred just prior to the call. We don't know what led up to the homicide; it was a domestic violence incident," said Lt. Josiah Arnold with the Madera Police Department.

Madera police say they were called to the house on Winter Way at around 7:30 p.m. Neighbors requested that officers check on Maigan Olson to make sure she was okay.

When officers arrived, they said the suspect, Jeffrey Olson, was cooperative.

"The suspect was home. He surrendered to officers at the scene. He was taken into custody without incident."

Witnesses said after the shooting, the couple's daughter came outside followed soon after by Jeffrey, holding their newborn.

Investigators are now interviewing other family members to learn more about the couple's history. Officers have not been called to the home before for any domestic problems.

Officers served a warrant at the home. Among the items taken was the gun officers believe was used in the crime. Olson's bail is set at one million dollars.
