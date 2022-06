PLANADA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a person was hit and killed by an Amtrak train in Merced County.It happened before 9 am on Childs and Santa Fe Avenue in Planada.Officers said the person was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity hasn't been released.Amtrak train riders should expect some delays if they plan to travel through the area while authorities continue their investigation.Investigators said they've responded to several similar incidents in the area.