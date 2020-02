FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Chaffee Zoo has welcomed a new giraffe to their African Adventure exhibit.Fenny is a two-year-old Masai giraffe that came from The Wilds safari park in Ohio.Zoo officials shared photos of Fenny on social media, saying he loves to spend time in the savanna and rest in the hay piles on sunny afternoons.You can visit Fenny and the other giraffes at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo!