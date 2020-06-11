pets

Fresno dog parks will reopen Monday with changes, city officials say

Dog parks in the city of Fresno will reopen with new rules to protect dog owners and their four-legged friends.

FILE (KFSN-TV) - In this October 27, 2018 photo, the Bob Blecher Dog Park officially opened their gates for dogs and their owners to enjoy.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dog parks in the city of Fresno will reopen on Monday, June 15, with new rules to protect dog owners and their four-legged friends.

Human visitors will have to adhere to social distancing guidelines, wear face masks, and no groups will be allowed to congregate.

For the dogs, owners should try to keep their pet from coming into contact with other dogs from different households. Also, there will be no shared dog bowls in the parks.

The city said the number of people allowed into the dog park might be limited to avoid crowding, but no specific capacity was given.

Woodward Dog Park and Roeding Dog Park will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., daily, officials said.

These other dog parks will reopen from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., daily:

  • Al Radka Dog Park
  • Basin AH1 Dog Park
  • Belcher Dog Park
  • Figarden Dog Park
  • Inspiration Dog Park
  • Jaswant Singh Khalra Dog Park
  • Koligian Dog Park
  • Stallion Dog Park
  • Todd Beamer Dog Park


    • Dog owners will need to walk to the parks as parking lots at all city-owned parks are still closed amid the pandemic, the city said.
