Electric bill credit coming sooner due to COVID-19 crisis

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Pacific Gas and Electric customers will be getting money back on their utility bills that they normally wouldn't see until October.
In an email sent to PG&E customers on Thursday, the California Public Utilities Commission said their California Climate Credit, which is normally distributed to customers in April and October, will instead be sent out electronically on April, May and June utility bills to help customers during the COVID-19 crisis.
The distribution of credit for 2020 is as follows: $35.73 in April, $17.87 in May, and $17.86 in June.
No credit will be distributed in October. The credit is part of a state program that requires power plants and other large industries to buy carbon pollution permits, and the credit on customer bills is their share of the payment from the program.
