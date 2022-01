MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 1,100 PG&E customers in Madera County are in the dark after a semi-truck hit a power pole.Authorities were called to a crash a little after 5 am on Wednesday on Avenue 12 near Road 23 west of Highway 99.The California Highway Patrol says the driver of a semi-truck drifted off onto the right shoulder when he reached for a drink and hit the pole.The pole is down off the roadway.Utility crews are working to get power restored by 8:30 am.Traffic is not being impacted right now on Avenue 12.The CHP says the driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.