Fresno County supervisors object PG&E request for rate increase

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution this week objecting to another rate increase request by PG&E.The utility company, which is still working its way out of wildfire-led bankruptcy proceedings, is seeking an average rate increase of 19% over three years starting in 2023.Residential customers would see their rates go up by 22%.Last week, the Fresno City Council voted to publicly oppose PG&E's June 3rd request to the California Public Utilities Commission.The county's resolution also calls on the utility to re-evaluate how it spends money and charges customers.