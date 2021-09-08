PG&E

Fresno County supervisors object PG&E request for rate increase

Residential customers would see their rates go up by 22%.
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution this week objecting to another rate increase request by PG&E.

The utility company, which is still working its way out of wildfire-led bankruptcy proceedings, is seeking an average rate increase of 19% over three years starting in 2023.

Last week, the Fresno City Council voted to publicly oppose PG&E's June 3rd request to the California Public Utilities Commission.

The county's resolution also calls on the utility to re-evaluate how it spends money and charges customers.

