CAMP FIRE

PHOTOS: Deadly Camp Fire burns through Butte County, California

EMBED </>More Videos

A state of emergency has been declared as one of the deadliest fires in state history burns through Butte County, California. (AP Photo/John Locher)

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. --
A wildfire of historic proportions is burning through Butte County, California.



The Camp Fire has been blamed for at least 48 deaths as of Tuesday, making it the deadliest single blaze in California history. The fire, which is also the most destructive in California history, has burned at least 130,000 acres.

One of the hardest hit areas was the town of Paradise, which is about 180 miles northeast of San Francisco.

"Pretty much the community of Paradise is destroyed, it's that kind of devastation," Cal Fire Capt. Scott McLean said.

RELATED: More California wildfire coverage

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfirecal fireCamp Fire
CAMP FIRE
Schools keep kids indoors as smoke from Camp Fire spreads to Merced
Valley craft beer spots collecting donations for Camp Fire
CAMP FIRE: Using Fresno to get perspective on extent of devastation
Camp Fire: Interactive map shows damaged, destroyed structures
More Camp Fire
Top Stories
Camp Fire: Interactive map shows damaged, destroyed structures
VIDEO: McDonald's manager attacked by woman over ketchup
Sandra Bullock donates $100K to Humane Society of Ventura County
CAMP FIRE: Using Fresno to get perspective on extent of devastation
No murder charges against suspect arrested for killing pregnant Fresno woman
United to resume non-stop flight from Fresno to Chicago
Red Cross looking for donations and additional volunteers to help those affected by wildfires
Grants help fuel business growth in Fresno
Show More
Do smart speakers help or harm children doing their homework?
Schools keep kids indoors as smoke from Camp Fire spreads to Merced
Valley craft beer spots collecting donations for Camp Fire
Simple Solutions: When is it the right time to collect Social Security?
Local fire departments assisting in wildfires, preparing for search and rescue missions
More News