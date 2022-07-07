explosion

Pipeline explosion Texas today: Flames from blast could be seen 30 miles away; residents evacuated

EMBED <>More Videos

Flames extinguished after pipeline explosion in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas -- Emergency crews brought the flames from a pipeline explosion in Texas under control about an hour after the blaze occurred.

The explosion happened in Wallis, Texas, about 50 miles west of Houston.

On the way to the scene, ABC Houston affiliate KTRK's helicopter noticed the flames could be seen from 30 miles away.




According to the Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management, the incident happened in an isolated area in a field.

Energy Transfer owns the pipeline.

RELATED: Explosion rocks mysterious Georgia monument called satanic by some, America's Stonehenge by others

Fort Bend County Judge KP George said that residents surrounding the area were evacuated as a precaution.

No injuries were reported and there was minimal property damage as a result.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasexplosionfireu.s. & worldpipeline
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXPLOSION
Explosion rocks mysterious Georgia monument
Fresno's food truck community comes together to support Planet Vegan
Fridge explodes violently, shatters 4 windows in Fresno County home
Kansas fire caught on video after massive explosion; 2 hurt
TOP STORIES
Fresno Unified teacher arrested again for alleged child sex crimes
One person killed in fiery Fresno County crash
Arrest made in west central Fresno homicide from May
Tulare police officer accused of being drunk in marked patrol car
James Caan, known for 'The Godfather,' 'Misery,' 'Elf,' dies at 82
Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russian court
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns
Show More
Surgeon removes Fresno woman's spleen instead of kidney
7-year-old killed in suspected arson fire in Fresno
Uvalde officer asked to shoot gunman before he entered school: Report
Central Valley ranked among country's most sought-after rental markets
Suspect confesses to parade attack, contemplated 2nd shooting: Police
More TOP STORIES News