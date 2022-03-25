Dine and Dish: Fresh seafood at Pismo's Coastal Grill

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Chef Michael Vernon says Pismo's Coastal Grill is one of the few places in the Valley where you can find fresh seafood."We fly our tuna in from Hawaii," he said. "Our halibut comes fresh to us from Alaska.And then prepared.There's plenty of fish in the sea and customers love everything."Oh, the calamari is so tender and it likes melt in your mouth," says Lisa Colsch."The fish and chips -- Yeah, it's very good," says Peggy Hicks.Chef Michael insisted we try the grilled lobster with garlic butter and lemon.Demand for seafood rises as Easter approaches."It's tough to get a reservation here on a Friday during Lent season, especially during lunch time," says General Manager Daren Hilyard.Fish and shrimp go into salads and tacos or gets featured."The fish is the star of the plate," Vernon said. "Always. They do the work."The crew cooks and serves a ridiculous amount of clam chowder."I'm thinking upwards of 60 gallons a day," Vernon said.