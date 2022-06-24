Explosion at popular Fresno food truck injures 2, including minor

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have been hospitalized after an explosion at Fresno's popular Planet Vegan food truck.One of them, a minor, has burn injuries, Fresno Fire says.The blast happened in northeast Fresno at the intersection of First Street and Shaw Avenue at about 2:30 pm on Friday afternoon. The food truck and the pickup truck hauling it went up in flames right after.Pictures of the aftermath show the food truck badly charred, its sides hanging off and blackened.Debris appeared to be scattered hundreds of feet away.More than 30 firefighters rushed to fight the flames.