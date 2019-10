FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera Police have arrested a man who they believe committed a stabbing earlier this week.Officers arrested 31-year-old John Ramirez-Rivera at Rotary Park Friday night. They say Ramirez-Rivera stabbed a man at the same park a few days ago.Ramirez-Rivera was booked into the Madera County Jail on attempted homicide charges.