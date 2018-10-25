Police arrest two Reedley High students after loaded gun found in locker

The Reedley Police Department says two male students have been arrested after a loaded gun was found in a locker at Reedley High School.On Thursday, police say a resource officer was notified by the school that a student possibly had a gun. After conducting several interviews, investigators were able to find the student in question and located the gun.Police say the investigation is ongoing but two students have been arrested and were booked into the Fresno County Juvenile Justice Center.If anyone has information regarding this investigation, you should call the Reedley Police Department at (559)637-4250.