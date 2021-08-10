high-speed chase

Driver leads police on high-speed chase through Clovis, Fresno

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are searching for a driver who sped through Clovis and parts of Fresno with officers close behind overnight.

Clovis police first responded to reports of a reckless driver running red lights at Bullard and Pollasky Avenues.

Investigators said once the pursuit started, the driver headed down Clovis Avenue before getting onto Highway 180.

In video taken by Action News, sirens are heard blaring as police cruisers follow the speeding driver on Cedar Avenue off Highway 180.

The chase eventually ended on Highway 41, where speeds reached up to 120 miles an hour.

Police canceled the pursuit for the safety of citizens and officers.

A description of that suspect vehicle has not yet been released.

