Police confirm one man dead after Central Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police has confirmed that the person shot in Central Fresno Monday afternoon has died. The shooting occurred at Fruit Ave. between Ashlan Ave. and Dakota Ave.Fresno Police say two people were in a black Mercedes and driving north when an SUV pulled up behind them and started shooting.Detectives say several shots were fired and the passenger in the Mercedes was the one transported to the hospital.The Mercedes remained nearby while the SUV fled the scene.