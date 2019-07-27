dui crash

Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera

(Madera Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera Police say a drunk driver crashed into several cars overnight Saturday.

Officials say the driver collided with a parked car on Sunset Avenue and continued driving until he hit two more vehicles.

Police say the driver will be arrested after he is treated for head injuries at a hospital. No one else in the area was injured.

The roadway was shut down in both directions while officers investigated but it has since re-opened.
