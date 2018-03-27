U.S. & WORLD

Police: Drunk woman arrested for making lewd comments to Easter Bunny

LaDonna Hughett (Credit: Richland County Sheriff's Office)

MANSFIELD, Ohio --
A 54-year-old Ohio woman was arrested Saturday after a witness told police she was making lewd comments to an Easter Bunny at a carousel park.

According to the Mansfield Police Department, LaDonna Hughett was arrested at Richland Carrousel Park after she started making crude comments to the fuzzy creature while having her picture taken before riding the carousel.

Witnesses told police, she also appeared to be intoxicated.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Police said Hughett's speech was slurred, her eyes were bloodshot, they smelled alcohol on her breath, and she was unsteady on her feet.

Hughett was placed under arrest and taken to the Richland County Jail.

The Easter Bunny did not comment if she'd still be receiving an Easter basket this year.

WLOS contributed to this post.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
eastercrimeohioOhio
U.S. & WORLD
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News