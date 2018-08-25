Police investigating knife fight that left 3 teens hospitalized

Police officers are investigating what led to an apparent knife fight that ended with three teenagers in the hospital.It happened on Park Way just after 1:30 a.m. Police say someone stabbed two boys during the fight.A third teen was not stabbed but he did suffer a head injury and also had to go to the hospital.Detectives say the three victims were at a party where alcohol was being served before the fight broke out.Police have not released information about a suspect yet.