missing man

Police: Missing Madera man found at the bottom of a river

Investigators found Vargas at the bottom of a river and believe he had drowned. (Madera Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A missing Madera man was found at the bottom of a river on Sunday, according to police.

57-year-old Francisco Vargas was last seen leaving his home on Tulare Street Saturday morning. Police say Vargas had early signs of dementia and was partially blind in one eye.

Investigators found Vargas at the bottom of a river and believe he had drowned. Police have not verified the cause of the death, but say alcohol may have been a contributing factor.

There were no signs of foul play, officers said. No other immediate information was available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
maderamissing manmaderabody found
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING MAN
Police locate missing 82-year-old man from San Jose
Police locate missing Merced man
Searchers find jet ski of NJ couple missing in Barbados
73-year-old hiker found alive 1 week after going missing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News