Police: Missing Madera man found at the bottom of a river

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A missing Madera man was found at the bottom of a river on Sunday, according to police.57-year-old Francisco Vargas was last seen leaving his home on Tulare Street Saturday morning. Police say Vargas had early signs of dementia and was partially blind in one eye.Investigators found Vargas at the bottom of a river and believe he had drowned. Police have not verified the cause of the death, but say alcohol may have been a contributing factor.There were no signs of foul play, officers said. No other immediate information was available.