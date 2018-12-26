OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING

Police officer shot, killed in Stanislaus County; manhunt underway

EMBED </>More Videos

A manhunt is underway for the man accused of shooting and killing a Newman police officer early Wednesday morning.

A manhunt is underway for the man accused of shooting and killing a Newman police officer early Wednesday morning, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department.



The shooting occurred just before 1:00 a.m. in the town of Newman.

According to investigators, Officer Ronil Singh was conducting a traffic stop when he called out 'shots fired' over the radio.

When back-up arrived, the suspect had fled the scene and Officer Singh was rushed to the hospital. Tragically, Officer Singh died from his injuries.

Officer Singh was a native of Fiji and has been employed by the Newman Police Department since July 2011.



"Our Newman Police family is devastated by the loss of Ronil," said Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson. "If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the suspect, please contact law enforcement immediately so we can get this cop-killer off the streets."

Police say the suspect's vehicle is a gray, extended cab Dodge Ram pickup and was last seen in the area at the time of the shooting.

Police say the suspect's vehicle is a gray, extended cab Dodge Ram pickup and was last seen in the area at the time of the shooting.



The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department will be leading the investigation.

Detectives have photographs of the suspect and suspect vehicle and are asking anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect to contact Detective Michael Fisher at 209-525-7083 or dispatch at 209-552-2468.

If you have any tips, you can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can also e-mail tips at http://www.modestopolice.com/CrimeStoppers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer involved shootingdeadly shootinginvestigationmanhuntMerced
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
South Valley shooter may have been connected to murder of Lindsay man
South Valley shooter stole his ammunition from a Tulare Walmart
Family of man killed in South Valley "reign of terror" remembers victim
Donations pour in for fallen Tulare K-9 officer
DA: Charges not warranted against Cameron Ware for Tulare officer involved shooting
More officer involved shooting
Top Stories
Man charged with throwing 2 dogs off balcony, killing 1
Camp Fire victims recount harrowing escape from flames
Border agents to do health check on minors after 2nd child death
Man donates van to couple who had theirs stolen in Oxnard
Justice Ginsburg leaves hospital after cancer surgery: Court
Mega Millions Results: Jackpot grows to $348M after drawing
Alcohol, coffee could be key to living longer, study finds
Woman chases down porch pirate, gets package back
Show More
11 tips on 'happy returns' of unwanted gifts
Guatemalan boy dies in US custody; 2nd death this month
Lakers lose LeBron James to groin injury, rout Warriors
GoFundMe: Donors refunded in scam involving homeless vet
Trump tells boy that believing in Santa at 7 is 'marginal'
More News