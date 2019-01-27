Police search for suspects that robbed liquor store twice in two weeks

ARMED ROBBERY

Liquor store robbed for second time in two weeks; Police search for suspects

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Police are searching for two men who robbed a Northwest Fresno liquor store at gunpoint Saturday.

It all occurred at about 10:20 p.m. Two masked men who were armed and dressed in all black stormed into "Palm Bluff Liquor" store near Nees and Palm.

They demanded money and threatened the two employees inside.

One of the victims was escorted to the register and instructed to open it.

They took the money along with lotto scratchers and took off on foot.

Police say the location of the store might have played a part in the theft.

"It is an easy target because they can't be seen from the street, because of being in the business complex, but this is the third or fourth robbery I've been to at this location over the last couple of years," said Sgt. Jerardo Chamalbide.

The robbery happened in a span of about three to four minutes.

Last weekend the store was also hit buy another burglary.

A car rammed into the front of the store three times during after hours.

Thieves attempted to steal the cash box, but it was empty.

In December they were also targeted.

Police say they do have surveillance footage and currently looking for those responsible.

If anyone witnessed the theft, they are encouraged to call Fresno Police or Crime stoppers.
