2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 4: Children's hospital bonds initiative

In the November election, California voters will decide on 11 propositions. Here's everything you need to know about Proposition 4.

PROPOSITION 4:

Authorizes bonds funding construction at hospitals providing children's health care. Initiative statute

SUMMARY:

A YES vote supports authorizing the State to issue $ 1.4 Billion in bonds to build, expand, renovate, and equip children's hospitals in California. This includes 13 hospitals across California.

In Central California, Valley Children's Hospital would receive $135 million in bond funds.

HOW DID IT GET ON MY BALLOT:

Backers of Prop. 4 collected enough signatures of registered California voters to qualify it as a ballot measure.

MAJOR BACKERS:

California Children's Hospital Association, California Teachers Association, Children's Hospital & Research Center Oakland, Lucile Packard Children's Hospital (Stanford)

MAJOR OPPONENTS:

A private citizen named Gary Wesley has written the official "Opponent's Argument" against Prop. 4. There are no major groups or elected officials who have stated their opposition.

IMPACT TO TAXPAYERS:

State estimates the bond would cost taxpayers $ 2.9 Billion over 35 years.

Take a look at full coverage on the 2018 election here.

*NOTE: All information regarding donations as backers or opponents of a ballot measure reflects financial disclosures made to California's Secretary of State as of September 7, 2018.

