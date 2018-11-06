MIDTERM ELECTIONS

22nd District: Rep. Devin Nunes and Andrew Janz

FILE - Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare) and his 2018 Democratic challenger, Andrew Janz (AP Photo/Susan Walsh & Andrew Janz)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
All eyes in the Valley will be on the race between Congressman Devin Nunes (R-Tulare) and Fresno County prosecutor Andrew Janz.

Rep. Nunes has held his seat since 2003 and serves as the United States House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. According to his website, he has fought for issues like water shortages, tax reform, renewable energy, health care reform, and transportation which included redirecting federal high-speed rail funds to finance improvements to Highway 99.

As for Janz, is a deputy district attorney in Fresno County, he states on his website that if elected he will fight for water for Valley farmers. He also says he will fight to protect Social Security and Medicare, as well as tackling the issue of immigration. Janz says ICE officials should stay out of schools, hospitals and courthouses.

The two candidates have raised and spent huge amounts of money in this race. Janz raised more campaign cash during the last three months than the 8-term Congressman, roughly $1.2 million more, but Nunes had more money in the bank to start and he still has a sizeable war chest to use in the remaining weeks until Election Day on November 6th.

Janz collected more than $4.4 million dollars to bring his campaign's total during the election to over $7.2 million.

