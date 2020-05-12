small business

Fresno Co. Board of Supervisors unveils small business grant program

It is not a first-come, first-serve program; the county is expected to pick the recipients of the grants through a random drawing by each district.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Board of Supervisors announced a small business grant program, Helping Under-served Business (HUB), with up to $5 million in federal funding from the CARES Act.

Businesses could apply if they have not received previous aid from the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program or the city of Fresno.

It is not a first-come, first-serve program; the county is expected to pick the recipients of the grants through a random drawing by each district.

The application will become available in the next few days and will be accepted for two weeks.

The Board said they're hoping the program will help at least 1,000 businesses, with up to $5,000 per company. They can only have less than ten full-time employees, or equivalent, to qualify.

Supervisor Buddy Mendes said the city of Fresno should be excluded since it has CARES Act funding. Other supervisors did not.



The Fresno City Council has helped about 120 small businesses, through its Save Our Small Businesses fund totaling $750,000. They're also set to vote on Thursday on a new $2 million grant program to help local small businesses.

This is a developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsfresno countybusinesssmall businesscoronavirusfresno countygrant
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SMALL BUSINESS
this company helps parents keep up with their baby's growth spurts in an environmentally friendly way
a regular customer at this bakery bought a single donut for $1k to help support the business and the employees
Tour bus industry sitting idle during COVID-19 shutdown
Hundreds of authorized businesses open in Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CSU campuses, including Fresno State, to remain closed through fall semester
Newsom reveals guidelines for CA restaurants to open dine-in services
Central California coronavirus cases
Pelosi unveils $3T coronavirus aid package with 2nd stimulus check
Teens in stolen car lead deputies on chase through central Fresno
Fauci warns of serious consequences if US reopens too soon
California nurses speak out about an industry in crisis
Show More
New deaths reported at Visalia, Lindsay nursing homes
CA Air National Guard fighter jets to fly over state
CA inmates tried to infect themselves with coronavirus
IRS sets deadline for stimulus checks by direct deposit
1 killed after being shot multiple times in Sanger
More TOP STORIES News